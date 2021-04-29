BTS song Butter: K-pop band's hour long video of melting butter gets 13 million views on YouTube

Image Source : YOUTUBE BTS new English song Butter

South Korean band BTS is a phenomenon in itself. Everything that the band does becomes a trend and their fans across the globe -- popularly known as BTS ARMY -- makes sure that they shower the boy band with immense love. Their latest feat is proof of the same. Recently, the setpet -- RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jin and Jungkook -- announced their new English single, titled Butter. While the song will be released on May 21, it has already got fans excited. The K-pop band is also making sure to keep up with their excitement by giving them hints about the song.

Recently, the band released the trailer logo of their second English song. The trailer is an hour long video of a melting animated blob of butter. For an hour straight, you hear kitchen noises in the backdrop, with some cute emojis like musical notes, sun symbol, pair of sunglasses and a heart among others appearing on the screen. The video begins with a rectangular blob of butter which later melts to become a heart after an hour. The video has garnered over 13 million views so far. You can watch it here:

Reacting to the video of the trailer logo, a fan wrote, "armys are the only fandom that would stare at a piece of digital butter melting for 1 hour." "BTS: creates a video of butter melting. 13M people: interesting," wrote another. "In a month from now, a song called Butter will take the world by storm. Let’s do this," a third user commented on the YouTube video.

Butter is their second English single following "Dynamite", which released in August last year. The song is a dance pop track that promises to cater the smooth yet charismatic charm that the group is loved for.

Recently, BTS has become the first Korean pop act to be nominated at the Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. They have also earned a nod at this year's BRIT Awards in the International Group section. The awards are scheduled to held on May 12.

BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan (meaning Beyond The Scene), have gone onto become global icons since their debut in June 2013. The members of the band are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The septet topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice in 2020 alone, and were also named Time's Entertainer of the Year last year.

--with IANS inputs