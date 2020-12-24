BTS singer Jimin treats fans with perfect holiday song 'Christmas Love,' Twitter goes into meltdown

Image Source : TWITTER/@JIMIN_ALERT,@PUIK_B BTS singer Jimin treats fans with perfect holiday song 'Christmas Love'

South Korean band BTS never fails to leave their fans intoxicated with their soulful voice and chartbuster songs. As the holiday season is around the corner with Christmas 2020 just a few hours away, BTS singer Jimin treated the fans with a new song titled 'Christmas Love.' calling it a Christmas gift to his BTS Army. The singer took to the BTS's blog to share about the song and the meaning behind it. He also expressed that he was delighted to release such a 'bright song during such difficult times' and how it goes back to his childhood memories.

Jimin wrote, "As you can tell by the lyrics, this song contains the emotions I felt in one of my favorite childhood memories, which is when I first saw thick snow falling. I think that as we grow, we really grow to miss our childhood. I think that we remember our pure, innocent selves of the past and want to return to those days.

The responsibility that comes with growth, that responsibility makes our innocent selves grow, and I think that makes us hide our emotions a little bit. But I believe we still have those emotions inside us. So even if it feels childish, why don’t we express those emotions? I think it would be nice if today is the day that happens."

The BTS Army was thrilled to receive the Christmas gift and went into a meltdown on Twitter. Fans flooded the social media platform, sharing the emotions they felt after listening to the soulful track. One Twitter user wrote, "jimin's gift for us for new year was "Promise" for new year and now he gifted us with "Christmas Love" for Christmas, he truly is an angel" Another tweeted, "#ChristmasLovebyJimin feels like a hug in the cold surrounded by snow. At a time where we are isolated from most of our families, this was such a beautiful gift."

Further talking about the song, Jimin wrote, "All of you are always worthy of receiving love. So instead of saying the commonly used phrase “cringe,” even if it’s a bit embarrassing, I hope that the time when we can enjoy our time together will come soon."This song is so Jimin......All happiness, a ray of bright, pure light, pure heaven .. Mimi you're too sweet for this world baby."

#ChristmasLovebyJimin is a really great gift thank u Park Jimin love u❤@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/mRmQm0QUvn — Telepathy (@Telepat30120184) December 24, 2020

"You all deserve to be always loved."

Thank you Jimin for this beautiful gift, and for being our Christmas Love. 🎄🥰@BTS_twt #ChristmasLoveByJimin pic.twitter.com/iEHVjhnW9t — ⭒ᴮᴱℍ𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕣⁷⭒ (@HeatherxOT7) December 24, 2020

you all don't know how much we love him our mimi claus😭🥺 thanku💜😭#christmaslovebyjimin pic.twitter.com/fRjrYqoM74 — spring26🧸🍓 fan of GRAMMY nominated artist BTS (@Springday26tj) December 24, 2020

This song is so Jimin......

All happiness, a ray of bright, pure light, pure heaven 🥺🥺🥺

Mimi you're too sweet for this world baby 🥺😭😭#JIMIN #지민아고마워사랑해 #ChristmasLovebyJimin @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Ng46aCOWSR — Mimi 🥺🐣 (@Sedlife4) December 24, 2020

#ChristmasLovebyJimin feels like a hug in the cold surrounded by snow. At a time where we are isolated from most of our families, this was such a beautiful gift. @BTS_twt — Rafranz⁷ (@RafranzDavis) December 24, 2020

“A wish to return to a time when we had childlike, untarnished purity”



Thank you, Jimin, for understanding exactly how I feel about Christmas, and bringing me back to those magical memories. Your heart is so special & pure. @BTS_twt #JIMIN #WeLoveYouJimin #ChristmasLovebyJimin pic.twitter.com/sfdtQGAJLK — ⟭⟬ B-ChimChim JinCember! ⟬⟭⁷🐋💜 (@ForeverPurple23) December 24, 2020

Thank you so much for this healing song...always comforting lyrics....borahae..💜#WeLoveYouJimin #ChristmasLovebyJimin @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/jQfaMd54N5 — ᴮᴱ💜⁷a fan of the grammy nominated artist BTS (@radiant11109966) December 24, 2020

I rarely receive some gifts on Christmas Day but today is a very special day to me to Army because we recieve a SUPER SPECIAL gift to the person who name PARK JIMIN💜😍😭 OUR JIMIN BORAHAE#ChristmasLoveByJimin #WeLoveYouJimin#JIMINourJIMIN@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xFaoRApfxk — Nicole⁷ᴮᴱ (@jhanna__nicole) December 24, 2020

Christmas Love is produced by Slow Rabbit, Jimin and RM.