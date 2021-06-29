BTS new 'Butter' concept photoshoot in heart-shaped handcuffs leaves ARMY drooling | VIRAL PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BIGHIT_MUSIC BTS new 'Butter' concept photoshoot in heart-shaped handcuffs leaves ARMY drooling

Most popular K-pop band BTS is riding high on success. The boy band carved a niche for themselves in a short span of time and has made the whole world go gaga over them and their songs. Their last music video 'Butter' broke all records when it comes to streaming. Now, BTS is all set to treat ARMY with a new track along with the Butter CD single on July 9. On Monday, the band; comprising of RM, V, JungKook, J-hope, SUGA, Jin and Jimin; shared mugshots from the new 'Butter' concept photoshoot that left the fans drooling. It showed the seven band members standing in line against a wall with different levels of heart rates.

This is the second photoshoot in Butter concept. While the first one saw them in their stylish best with quirky fashion, this one showed them ruling the hearts of the ARMY with heart-shaped handcuffs and donning darker hues of blacks and blues. Every member is seen holding a clapboard, the same as the ones they were seen holding in the Butter music video, which has their date of births written. Revealing the secret meaning behind the numbers on the boards, BTS had said that it ranged from birth dates to coded language "I miss you."

Check out the pictures here-

Butter continues its reign over the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It was BTS' second English song and was a dance-pop track with the band's distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. The choreography was a combination of group and unit dances, with highlight gestures such as stroking of hair, blowing kisses and walking on tiptoes. It became the most viewed song on YouTube within hours.

The song garnered 113 million views in 24 hours, breaking the record of their earlier released English song Dynamite. Also, BTS' Butter set a new record with 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 minutes. Their official Twitter handle had also shared a picture of V from the 'Butter' press con in which he can be seen flashing the number 1 hand sign.