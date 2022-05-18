BTS' Kim Taehyung's shirtless photo and Jungkook's shoulder tattoo leave ARMY swooning

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@4EVER_TAEKOOK__ BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's shirtless pics and Jungkook's shoulder tattoo go viral

BTS members Kim Taehyung aka V and the Golden Maknae Jungkook have taken it upon themselves to send ARMY into a meltdown. The duo's camaraderie already has a massive fanbase and now, with the release of the BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo DVD, it is bound to increase. BTS Army now has access to many unseen moments that have become the highlight of their day, especially involving 'TaeKook'. In some of the preparation clips, fans particularly noticed Jungkook's shoulder tattoo featuring a flower. On the other hand, V aka Kim Taehyung's shirtless photos have left the fans wanting more.

BTS Army was pleasantly surprised when the video showed a shirtless V drying his hair with a towel and talking to Jungkook and other members. The video went viral instantly. A fan wrote, "shirtless taehyung... I feel I have seen the light." Another tweeted, "I can't believe some people go to work and see shirtless taehyung.. I can't breathe life is unfair."

Fans also shared more pictures of V where he can be seen without a shirt and called a 'genre of Kim Taehyung' that they love.

Check out some reactions here-

On the other hand, BTS ARMY was quick to notice that the youngest member of the Kpop band Jungkook has added a few tattoos to his arm. They pointed out that he has a massive flower tattoo on his shoulder and that his whole bicep is covered with tattoos.

Reacting to the addition of tattoos on Jungkook's arm, a fan said, "jungkook’s sleeve tattoos are the prettiest." Another hoped, "I hope we get a full, clear picture of Jungkook's tattoos someday."

BTS is easily the most loved k-pop band in the world. Its members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook, enjoy humongous popularity individually as well. Recently, Jimin released his first-ever OST, With You, for the K-drama Our Blues. The song instantly became AMRY's favourite.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for the release of their upcoming anthology album titled 'Proof' on June 10. The members have been sharing clips detailing what was their inspiration behind the same.