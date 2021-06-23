Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BIGHIT MUSIC BTS' Jungkook slays in outfit worth Rs 25 lakh in Photo Booth teaser for Butter special album

K-pop sensation BTS is coming up with something new. After the massive success of the song 'Butter', the popular group is all set to drop a new track along with the Butter CD single on July 9. The first teasers of their upcoming version was shared on social media today and we are already loving it. To celebrate Butter's massive success, Big Hit Music announced that they will be releasing the special Butter album. The album will serve as a gift dedicated to ARMYs on the fan club's birthday.

In the new teasers, band members V and Jungkook managed to slay in black outfits. The youngest member and vocalist in the group, Jungkook was seen wearing a designer denim jacket paired with black boots. To complete his look, Jungkook opted for a golden watch, and a chic pendant.

Well, if we manage to calculate the total cost of Jungkook's look, it is worth more than Rs 25 lakh. Yes, thats true.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, K-pop band BTS' latest song butter has been breaking records and ruling the charts since its release. It became the most viewed song on YouTube within hours and had topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well. BTS' second English song Butter is a dance-pop track with the band's distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. The choreography is a combination of group and unit dances, with highlight gestures such as stroking of hair, blowing kisses and walking on tiptoes.

Overjoyed with the news, BTS; comprising of RM, V, JungKook, J-hope, SUGA, Jin and Jimin; took to Twitter to thank the Army and shared the picture of the Billboard Hot 100 list. They tweeted, "Thank you ARMY."