BTS Jungkook, Charlie Puth's song 'Left and Right' is out, ARMY is swooning hard

Image Source : TWITTER/CHARLIEPUTH BTS Jungkook, Charlie Puth's song 'Left and Right' is out

BTS Jungkook's most awaited collaboration with American singer Charlie Puth is finally out. The teaser of their song 'Left and Right' had been making the fans excited for a while and now, the song has dropped on the internet. Within 20 minutes of its release on the music streaming app Spotify, BTS Jungkook and Charlie Puth's song had crossed the 500k mark. Also, as soon as the song dropped on YouTube, BTS ARMY flooded the platform and it crashed. Puth took to his Twitter to confirm the same and shared another link for the song for the fans to listen to.

Charlie Puth wrote, "We broke the YouTube server there’s so many people trying to watch the music video." The video of the song features playful Puth and Jungkook who can be seen having fun dressed in pink and white attire. The duo has been melting the hearts of the fans.

Watch 'Left and Right' here-

On Thursday, Charlie Puth increased the excitement of the fans as he dropped more teasers and the release time of the song 'Left and Right' on social media. In one of the videos, he along with Jungkook were seen sitting in the car and grooving together. Take a look below:

BTS ARMY is swooning hard watching the two collaborate and bringing out a peppy song 'Left and Right' Taking to Twitter, fans shared their favorite moments from the song and praised the duo's chemistry. One user wrote, "i hope you all know it takes everything in me to not loop left and right i miss my funky little popstar’s voice the second it ends"

Another tweeted, "This is the ultimate "Good Boy" energy Jungkook has ever been. I rest my case."

Check out the reactions here-

This is Jungkook's first collaboration outside his band BTS. It was only recently that BTS had announced that they would be focusing on more solo projects for a while. Looks like the golden maknae is already on the road to shine individually as well.