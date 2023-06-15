BTS’ Jimin drops Angel Pt.2 song from Fast X featuring Charlie Puth, JVKE & Muni Long

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jimin drops the song of Angel Pt 2.

BTS’ Jimin was immensely praised for his strong vocals on the Fast X OST Angel Pt. 1 which was released on May 18 where he joined Kodak Black and NLE Choppa, with Jvke and Muni Long.

Now, Jvke and Muni Long have once again featured in another song, Angel Pt. 2, beside Jimin and a well-known ‘family’ member of the Fast X franchise, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. The latter has been associated with the film series ever since his song See You Again with Wiz Khalifa went viral.

The lyrical video of the second part of the song was shared with fans. The words turn with the common theme of the track and the film and while a lot of the lyrics remain like Angel Pt.1, especially the chorus, Angel Pt.2 takes on a softer and more melodious road. Jimin of BTS can be heard hitting some high notes as well as harmonizing with the other singers on the track.

Previously, Charlie Puth had shared a teaser clip of Angel Pt. 2 on his TikTok account. The clip ran over Jimin’s vocals where he could be heard singing “Angel, don't fly so close to me, I'm what you want not what you need. You don't wanna lose those wings, People like me break beautiful things”, and with a break, the American singer’s voice can be heard breaking in, “So be careful when you’re on your way, on your way out.”

The BTS member became the fourth from the group, following members J-Hope, Jin, and RM, to go solo. Jimin released his debut album FACE with the lead track Like Crazy which went on to become the first-ever Korean soloist's song to debut at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and stood strong across multiple music charts ever since. He then further impressed the fans by participating in the Fast X OST lineup alongside other known names.

