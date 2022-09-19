BTS' J-Hope teases collab with Crush on Rush Hour, ARMY can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@EUPHORIA7ILJK BTS' J-Hope and Crush's song Rush Hour will hit music services Thursday

BTS member J-Hope is all set to release a collaborative single with hip-hop singer-songwriter Crush. The official announcement was made by J-Hope's former agency on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported as they released the teaser video for their new song. Crush is marking his comeback after his military service with Rush Hour. Crush also took to his official Instagram handle and unveiled part of the tune combining a funky sound and sensitive voice and teased the song's music video featuring J-Hope on the same day.

The song Rush Hour will hit music services Thursday. J-Hope also shared the teaser on his Instagram handle. Take a look;

Indeed, the surprise announcement by J-Hope has left his fans delighted. The BTS ARMY took to Twitter and shared their excitement. One of them wrote, "I am so excited to listen to the news song #RushHour #Crush feat. #jhope of #BTS."

Debuting in 2012 with the single Red Dress, Crush is best known for songs such as Sometimes and Bermuda Triangle. For the unversed, J-Hope became the first BTS member to debut as a solo artist in July, when he dropped More. BTS is currently on a break as a unit with members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin V and Jungkook pursuing solo projects.

Meanwhile, BTS has confirmed that they will perform a free concert in Busan in support of the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030. According to Fox News, the 'Yet To Come' concert will be held at 6 pm on October 15, at the Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun. The date is also one day after the end of the Busan International Film Festival.

The group will perform at the global concert as part of their duties as ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 in Busan, Korea. It wil begin with the concert. "We will make extra efforts to not only support the bid but also promote the lovely nature and culture of the Republic of Korea abroad," BTS declared during the ambassador appointment ceremony last month.

