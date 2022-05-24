BTS' J-hope, RM and Suga's throwback photos from Eminem's concert in Korea go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MYBTSEVER BTS' J-hope, RM and Suga's throwback photos go viral

While ARMY is crazy about K-pop band BTS, its rap line consisting of RM, J-hope and Suga has always spoken about their love for rapper Eminem. The trio has expressed their desire to collaborate with the star. On Tuesday, J-hope took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of Eminem's concert ticket that he attended with Kim Namjoon aka RM and Yoongi aka Suga in 2012. Going down the memory lane, Hoseok shared that he still has the ticket of the concert that happened in Korea and the trio attended it during their pre-debut days.

Soon after J-hope's Instagram story, BTS ARMY dug out throwback pictures of the pop stars and shared them on social media. In the viral pics, RM, Suga and J-hope can be seen posing for selfies excitedly while holding a banner with Eminem's name.

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, J-hope shared more memories on Instagram stories including the band pictures from 2014-15 and a letter written by Jimin on J-hope's birthday.

Fans translated the letter into English and appreciated Jimin for his kind words for his 'hyung'. The letter read, "To, Hoseokie hyung (elder brother). Ah hyung. Since this is the first time I'm writing a letter to a member, so it's a little embarrassing (laughs). I'm dying of the cheesiness (laughs). I couldn't celebrate hyung's birthday last year as I wanted so it kept bothering me. But this time I wanted to do something so I've tried preparing even if it's simple."

"I sincerely wish you a happy birthday! Even saying happy birthday like this feels even a first for me (laughs). This is something I always couldn't get to say but while being in Bangtan you've been leading us well as the leader along side us. I'm always thankful and please keep leading our members well in the future too. Please look after me."

"I'm always thankful and please guide (us) the members well in the future too. Hyung probably also has a lot of worries and tough things but thank you for always working even harder than the members without showing it. It'll be hard in future too so please really take care of your body well. These days (your/our) body aches often too but... Anyway, and happy birthday from the bottom of my heart. In future too, I might upset you (sometimes) so please look after me well-! Love you! - dongsaeng (younger sibling) Jiminie."

BTS is gearing up for the release of their uupcoming anthology album titled 'Proof'. It will be released on June 10.