BTS' J-Hope first solo album: Track list of Jack in the Box unveiled, know all about his new K-pop songs here

K-pop superband BTS member J-Hope's first solo album titled 'Jack in the Box' will contain a total of 10 tracks, the group's agency Big Hit Music has said. According to the list unveiled by the agency, the album will have 'Intro', 'More', 'Pandora's Box', 'Stop', '=', 'Music Box: Reflection', 'What if�', 'Safety Zone', 'Future' and 'Arson', reports Yonhap news agency. 'More', the single pre-released a week ago, and 'Arson' were chosen to be the album's two main tracks, the agency said.

The track list was also posted by J-Hope on his verified Instagram account:

All J-Hope's songs from Jack in the Box

'Jack In The Box' Tracklist consists of 10 songs by the BTS fame K-pop artist:

01 Intro

02 Pandora's Box

03 MORE

04 STOP

05 = (Equal Sign)

06 Music Box : Reflection

07 What if…

08 Safety Zone

09 Future

10 Arson

'Jack in the Box' will be the first-ever official solo album from the K-pop superband that recently announced a new chapter of its career. It represents J-Hope's bold aspirations to break the mould and grow further, Big Hit said.

It also said the two main singles represent the central message of the album that has consistency in genre and the flow of the story from the beginning to the end.

'More' is an old-school hip-hop song combining strong drum beats and guitar sounds. The rapper-dancer boldly proclaims he wants "more" in the song brimming with dark, intense and edgy sounds.

'Arson' is about him meeting the harsh world after breaking out of the "box". It depicted the agony of J-Hope as he stands at a career crossroads.

The album will be uploaded on music services next Friday and become available in a 'Weverse Album' format, not a full-fledged physical album, on July 29. A Weverse Album is a digital album that can be played after downloading an app of the same name and scanning the QR code.