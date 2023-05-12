BTS is back with another song THE PLANET for series Bastions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: BTS.7 BTS returns with a single track The Planet

The wait is finally over for the BTS ARMYs. K-Pop boyband BTS has released a brand new song called 'The Planet' for the soundtrack of the upcoming South Korean animated series titled Bastions. The song is performed by all seven members of BTS, and the lyrics give a message to the people about the importance of the earth where we live. It is their first release as a group since June 2022’s Yet To Come from their compilation album Proof. The show’s soundtrack will also feature songs from Heize, LE SSERAFIM, BB Girls (formerly known as Brave Girls), and AleXa.

The song begins with Jungkook serving us with soothing vocals, melting into Jimin’s higher tone, followed by Jin’s lovely singing and V’s deeper voice. The rap members bring in their usual hip-hop style and a few rounds of light lyrics for all of them.

When the news of the band coming together for the OST was released, the fans couldn't contain their excitement. Now that the OST is finally out, the Army took to Twitter to express their happiness and excitement.

The song was reportedly recorded last year before BTS's oldest member Jin enlisted in the military. The leader of the group, RM, has written credits for the planet. The song captures the feelings of the members and the show of their discography in the video.

According to the report, the show’s production company, Timos Media, told Yonhap News that "BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony".

The animated series Bastions will premiere on the South Korean television network SBS on May 13. The story will showcase a rookie superhero who uncovers the identity of a villain responsible for environmental destruction and sets out to save the Earth.

Meanwhile, the boyband BTS will be releasing a new non-fiction book called Beyond the Story: A 10-Year Record of BTS, which they wrote with journalist Myeongseok Kang.

