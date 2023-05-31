BTS FESTA 2023: BigHit announces digital single 'Take Two' ahead of 10th anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS' Take Two

It's time to celebrate, BTS Army! On May 31, Big Hit Music announced that BTS will be releasing a new song titled Take Two to mark the 10th anniversary of the K-pop group’s debut. Taking to Weverse, the agency issued a statement to reveal details about the song and confirm that it will be out on June 9th.

The agency announced, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. To celebrate their 10th anniversary, BTS will release the digital single "Take Two" this coming June. All seven members participated in "Take Two." The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you."

"The 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS, and we hope that "Take Two" will become a precious "Gift" from BTS to you all. Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, June 9, 2023 (KST)Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, June 9, 2023 (KST)," it further added.

The song's title suggests the K-pop superstars are moving onto their second chapter after their first decade-long journey as artists. The OT7, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have participated in the song’s making. The single is an ode to the BTS Army. Reportedly, Suga has participated in the overall production of the song and RM and J-hope participated in the songwriting process.

Meanwhile, BTS members Jin and J-hope are currently in the military. Other members, RM, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook and V will follow suit. ALSO READ: BTS Jhope Military Service: Rapper thanks fans for letters after BigHit asks them not to send; shares photo

The group made its debut in 2013 and every year, BTS commemorates their debut anniversary by releasing new content and paying respect to their army of fans in the weeks leading up to their anniversary. The celebrations kick off on May 31. Fans can expect new content to drop over 13 days — June 2, June 3, June 7, June 8, June 9, June 10, June 11, June 12 and June 13.

