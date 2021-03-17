Image Source : TWITTER/PRIYAVTAE, CHANELVNTES BTS fans' angry reactions over racist caricature 'BTS Bruisers' mocking their Grammys loss

The K-pop band BTS faced defeat at the Grammy awards 2021. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s Rain On Me beat out BTS track Dynamite for best pop duo/group performance, while both Chloe x Halle and Doja Cat lost in the three categories in which they were both nominated. While fans were already upset, a caricature of the members showing them beaten physically by the Grammys award had gone viral on the social media platform.

The viral picture did not go down so well with the BTS ARMY. Satirical stickers which are released by Garbage Pail Kids are known for featuring characters who have suffered some unfortunate losses in their life. With respect to the recently concluded Grammys, the company behind the trading stickers, The Topps Company, released a Grammy-themed Garbage Pail Kids series collectible range called the 'Shammy Awards' collection.

The new satire series of the collectibles features Grammy nominees and winners including Stunning Stallion, Buoyant Billie, Wild Styles, UF Bruno, Harry Boa, BTS, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and more. In the picture of the BTS that is been circulated, a cartoon image of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook is portrayed with bruises in a game of Whack-A-Mole where the Grammy award is the supposed hammer and they are bruised by it with visible signs of marks on their faces. The picture depicts the Grammy being hit on each member, leaving them with bruises on their faces. The sticker is titled, "BTS Bruisers".

BTS members RM, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin and J-Hope have always maintained that GRAMMYs are the goal they want to achieve. This portrayal of the BTS members has invited a lot of flak from the fans on social media.