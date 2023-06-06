BTS Dynamite becomes their first music video to reach 1.7 billion views

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' Dynamite becomes the first music video of theirs to cross more than one billion views.

Even if you don’t pay much attention to pop music, you most likely have heard of the K-pop boy band BTS and have achieved yet another milestone. With each song, they give messages of hope and love to people. The K-pop band is now in the news by garnering 1.7 billion views on Youtube for their hit track Dynamite, which was released in 2020. The upbeat and vibrant disco song become an instant favorite among fans globally.

The song which resonates with fans to date, has set a record by becoming the first Korean pop group to top Billboard’s main single chart Hot 100, and being nominated for the Grammy Awards.

The music video for "Dynamite" is a vibrant display of BTS’ personalities. It's an energetic and lively concept that makes use of the cheerful atmosphere of the melody and lyrics. The video offers a rare glimpse into the daily life of the members as they enjoy music leisurely, adding a personal touch to the song.

The video features colorful backgrounds and dynamic group dances that perfectly match the song's upbeat rhythm and tempo. It was a treat for the fans who couldn't get enough of BTS' charming personalities. The choreography is edgy and upbeat with deeply addicting movements that highlight the distinct charms of each BTS member.

It also marked BTS’ first song to be released completely in English, having sought a breakthrough to overcome a sense of disheartening from within the new global climate.

Written by veteran UK producer David Stewart and former UK pop star Jessica Agombar, “Dynamite”’s production was reverse-engineered from the way the band and its studio BigHit typically operate. BTS members are all musicians who’ve individually produced and written tracks on their own albums.

Meanwhile, DNA and Boy With Luv are also close to reaching the view count, currently with 1.5 billion and 1.6 billion views on the platform respectively.

