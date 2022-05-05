BTS announces anthology album 'Proof' with 3 new songs; ARMY know release date & how to pre-order it

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHARTS_K BTS band members RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook and J-Hope

BTS announces anthology album 'Proof' with 3 new songs and who is most excited about it? No points for guessing but it's BTS ARMY. The wait for BTS fans is finally over and the members of the popular Korean boy band have revealed the details of their new album, titled 'Proof'. On Wednesday, the K-pop band shared a "logo trailer" for the album, revealing that the album will be an anthology of their music catalogue thus far. The clip took fans through all BTS albums right from their debut, including s 'O!RUL8,2? and Skool Luv Affair', 'Love Yourself: Tear, Map of the Soul: 7', their most recent set, 2020's 'Be'. and more.

BTS' label, Big Hit Entertainment, also gave more information about the album via statement. "The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavours," the statement read.

Proof release date and pre-order

According to the label, the anthology album 'Proof' reflects the "thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS." 'Proof' is set to be released on June 10.

Bighit Music has also revealed the pre-order date of the BTS Proof album. The pre-orders for BTS’ comeback album will begin from May 5 at 11 AM Korean Standard Time (KST) which means 7:30 am of Indian Standard Time (IST).

BTS proof trailer and it means

The new trailer of BTS titled 0612091102120820…was released prior to the announcement. But do you know these are not random numbers but they signify BTS’ comeback eras. BTS ARMY on Twitter has deciphered and divulged the details. Here's what it means:

0612 = 12th June 2013 was BTS’s debut single album 2cool4skool release date.

0911 = 11th September 2013 was the release date of BTS’ EP O!rul8,2?

0212 = On 12th February 2014, BTS dropped their Skool Luv Affair album.

0820 = BTS released their Dark & Wild album on August 20th, 2014.

There is also a mention of 0610 in the logo trailer which is the release date of BTS’ next album Proof i.e. June 10th, 2022. The album will be released at 1 PM KST/ 9:30 am IST.

How to pre-order BTS album Proof?

Download the Weverse Shop app.

Go to the BTS channel

Select from the Global shop.

Check the album option for pre-orders.