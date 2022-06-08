BTS album 'Proof' updates: Know release date, list of 48 songs and much more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BTSCHARTSDAILYX BTS album Proof includes three discs and 48 songs.

K-pop superband BTS is all set to release their new anthology album titled Proof. It will stretch across three CDs and will consist of 48 tracks.The album and the composition of the disks are intended to represent the past, present and future of the nine-year-old band, agency Big Hit Music said. It is BTS's first physical album since last year's CD single 'Butter' and 'Permission to Dance' and was teased in April with the tagline 'We are Bulletproof'. Reportedly, it will drop on Friday. Within the mix are three new songs: 'Yet To Come', 'Run BTS' and 'For Youth'.

The three CDs break down as follows:

Proof: First CD: Tracklist

No More Dream

Born Singer

N. O.

Boy In Luv

I NEED U

Danger

RUN

Spring Day

Burning Up (Fire)

Blood Sweat & Tears

FAKE LOVE

IDOL

DNA

Boy With Luv

Dynamite

ON

Life Goes On

Butter

Yet To Come

Proof: Second CD: Tracklist

Run BTS

Stay

Moon

Intro: Persona

Jamais Vu

Trivia: Seesaw

BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER

Outro: Ego

Filter

Her

Friends

Singularity

00:00 (Zero O'Clock)

Euphoria

Dimple

Proof: Third CD: Tracklist

Young Love

Jump (Demo Ver.)

Boy In Luv (Demo Ver.)

Quotation Mark

I NEED YOU (Demo Ver.)

Boyz With Fun (with Jimin)

Tony Montana (Demo Ver.)

Young Forever (RM Demo Ver.)

DNA (J-Hope Demo Ver.)

Spring Day (V Demo Ver.)

Epiphany (Jin Demo Ver.)

Seesaw (Demo Ver.)

Still With You (Acapella)

For Youth

The band has so far revealed relatively few promotional events and is not planning a press conference for the album release. It will introduce its new songs Monday via YouTube channel Bangtan TV and pre-record a segment for Mnet's program 'M Countdown' at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul.

The show will air on June 16.

A 35-second teaser for 'Yet to Come', subtitled 'The Most Beautiful Moment' is already available on the Big Hit website and the band's social media platforms.

Separately, the group announced the #MyBTStory challenge in partnership with YouTube, starting on Friday and running through July 9, exclusively on YouTube Shorts.

"As BTS celebrates the ninth anniversary of its debut and is about to open a new chapter in their 10th year as artists, 'Proof' was designed to look back on the group's past activities and ruminate on their meaning," the group's agency Big Hit Music said in a statement.

The seven-member BTS has become one of the most successful pop acts of all time and represent a breakout for Korean music into the international scene. It has won six American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards and two Grammy nominations. The members have fronted a UNICEF anti-violence campaign, addressed the United Nations general Assembly and recently met with US President Joe Biden.

Over the course of their career, BTS have amassed over 66 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel, making them the third most-subscribed to artist on the platform and have earned six music videos in the platforms' Billion Views Club to date.

The video for 'Butter' amassed 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours and saw over 3.9 million peak concurrent views during its premiere.

Over the last 12 months alone, the band has earned over 14 billion views globally on the platform.

-with IANS inputs