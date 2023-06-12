BLACKPINK Jennie exits mid-concert leaving fans worried; agency apologises | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BLACKPINK Jennie

BLACKPINK Jennie has been ruling the headlines lately. Her acting debut in the latest HBO series The Idol raised many eyebrows as the Kpop idol is seen in a sultry manner, flaunting her sensuous moves. While many objected to her role, others loved that Jennie is doing work outside the Korean industry, Now, the BLACKPINK member has again hit the limelight for exiting her concert midway in Melbourne, Australia. Her sudden exit during the Born Pink concert left fans worried who speculated many things. However, the reason was Jennie's 'poor' hea;th.

Soon after BLACKPINK Jennie's exit, the Kpop idol's agency YG Entertainment apologised releasing a statement about the same. It read, "Hello, we’re YG Entertainment. During the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE concert on June 11th (today), she couldn’t be on stage until the end due to her poor condition. We apologize to the fans who supported BLACKPINK and came to the venue, and we ask for your understanding."

The statement was shared on the social media platform Weverse. It further said, "Jenny showed her willingness to push ahead with the performance until the end, but immediately took measures to ensure sufficient rest and stability with the recommendation of medical staff on the spot. Jenny felt sorry for not being able to stay with her fans until the end and expressed her intention to recover quickly."

"We will do our best to support Jenny to recover her condition as soon as possible. I ask for your understanding once again. Thank You," it concluded.

BLACKPINK Jennie's fans flooded Twitter with 'get well soon' wishes soon after the news broke. A fan wrote, "get well soon jennie baby" Another said, "She had literally been throwing up all day n came on with an IV, She was horribly sick. It's just so heartbreaking to see her"

Check out the reactions-

This year has been special for BLACKPINK Jennie. She started by making her debut at the Met Gala red carpet and impressed fans with her look. Next, she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Now, she is winning hearts with her performance in the series The Idol.

