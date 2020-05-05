Image Source : YOUTUBE Birender Dhillon, Shamsher Lehri's 'Mehar Kar Baba Ardaas' is a soulful retreat amid coronavirus pandemic

People amid the coronavirus lockdown are spending more time on the internet and are sharing various quotes, songs, tunes, and videos created to pray to God for the end of the pandemic. Songs made in the form of prayers are being viewed as a simple medium to communicate their emotions looking for the almighty's interference at the time when the number coronavirus patients have crossed a toll of 27 lakh worldwide and loss of life is crawling close to 2 lakh. One such song in the class of Sufi music has crossed a mark of 5 million and is viral on pretty much every internet-based platform. Titled 'Mehar Kar Baba Ardas,' the song has been made asking God to help protect his children locked inside their homes.

This song has been sung by Birender Dhillon (35) and Shamsher Lehri (28) and has been composed by Lehri and the music has been given by Joy Atul. Surprisingly, the video has been shot on a cell phone but this isn't the reason why it has become popular. It is the beautiful verses that have touched the hearts of a million people. Barinder and Shamsher, in the song, ask people to take all the precautions and at the same time pray for those who are suffering from the virus. They further request Guru Nanak Dev to take them out of the crisis.

The lyrics of the Ardaas goes, "Feli Kesi Agg Sara Sadi Janda Jagg, Ik Dusre To Lagg Lokk Mari Jande Ae.. Meher Kar Baba Aake Thand Barsa De, Tere Bacche Ghara Ch Bethe Dari Jande Ae." Have a look at the song here:

The singers belong from Sirsa in Haryana and Bathinda from Punjab. Talking about the song, Birender told TOI, "We did it without any proper professional planning. It is God’s grace. It’s a medium to communicate with him requesting to end this pandemic. Music is the easiest way to express feelings. I believe that if hordes of people will pray along, then definitely it will attract universal power to interfere and end this pandemic."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage