Bigg Boss 13 stars Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana release fourth music video together, 'Afsos Karoge'

Bigg Boss 13 housemates Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have reunited in the fourth music video. The song in question, Afsos Karoge, is sung by Stebin Ben. The song is a love ballad with an unhappy ending. Considering all the three songs that they starred together earlier, the songs have had a happy ending but this one will break AsiManshi's fans' hearts. The plot of Afsos Karoge is simple, two college lovers cross paths after years at their reunion party, and a flash of nostalgia hits them.

Watch the song here-

Earlier on Wednesday, Himanshi and Asim took to Instagram and shared the official poster of the upcoming track. In the poster, Asim teaches Himanshi how to play the violin. "Surprise," Asim captioned the poster. The news of the new track has left fans excited. "Wow, you guys have been entertaining us with your videos," a user commented. "Can't wait for you guys to show your chemistry," wrote another.

Himanshi and Asim have become regular co-stars in the music video circuit. Before "Afsos karoge", the two featured together in music videos of the Arijit Singh song "Dil ko maine di kasam" and Neha Kakkar's "Kalla sohna nai".

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, during that time Himashi was already in a committed relationship. When Himanshi Khurana got evicted from the house, Asim Riaz confessed his feeling for her. Later, Himanshi ended her relationship with ex-beau and was seen entering Bigg Boss 13 house once again as Asim Riaz’s connection. Asim went down on his knees to propose to Himanshi and later introduced Himanshi to his family on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13.

