Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill to star in Darshan Raval's song Bhula Dunga. First look out on THIS date

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and second runners up Shehnaaz Gill enjoy a huge popularity on social media. They are one of the most loved celebrities in the history of the reality show. Fans loved their chemistry on the small screen when they were locked inside the house and even gave them a couple name SidNaaz. Ever since the end of BB13, fans were demanding the two celebrities to feature together and now their wishes have been fulfilled. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are all set to feature together in a music video.

On Sunday, fans flooded the internet with excitement when a BTS photo of Sidharth and Shehnaaz leaked from the sets of the music shoot. In the photo, the duo was seen holding hands during a rain sequence. Later, the couple announced eth song on their respective social media accounts and treated the fans with a photo. The song, titled Bhula Dunga, is sung by Darshan Raval. Sharing the news among his followers, Darshan took to Instagram and wrote: "Ye do khoobsoorat logon ke saath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye." Along with the post, he posted a picture in which Darshan can be seen sharing smiles with Shehnaaz and Sidharth.

Speaking more about the song, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label, who will be releasing the track on its official YouTube page said: "We have completed the shoot for the song and aim to release it at the earliest. I wouldn't want to divulge more details but fans of Darshan, Siddharth and Shehnaaz are in for a very special song."

Fans have already broken the internet demanding the first look of the song soon. It is said that the first poster of eth song will be released on Tuesday, March 17 following by the song later this week. A video has also gone viral on the internet inw hcih singer Darshan Rawal is seen singing a couple of lines from the song. It is said that it will be a sad, romantic song about heartbreak. Check out the video here-

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill, popularly known as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, has been trending on social media for another reason. The actress-singer crossed 4 Million followers on Instagram on Sunday. With this, she became the most followed contestant of Bigg Boss and ruled the internet with hashtags like ‘Congrats Shehnaaz for 4M’ and ‘Shehnaaz Our Sherni’.

