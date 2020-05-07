BB13's Shehnaaz Gill to feature in Jassie Gill's next song Keh Gayi Sorry. First poster out

Thursday, May 07, 2020
     
Punjabi actor and singing sensation Jassie Gill dropped the first poster of his next song Keh Gayi Sorry on Thursday and left the fans excited when he announced that Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill will feature in it.

Published on: May 07, 2020
Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with her appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, is all set to give another surprise to her fans. The actress-singer will feature in Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill's next song Keh Gayi Sorry. The actor dropped the first poster of the song on Thursday and left the fans excited. He wrote, "So here is the poster of my next single #KehGayiSorry with @ishehnaaz_gill" Jassie was already teasing the fans by sharing pictures with Shehnaaz on his social media for the last couple of days. Fans had already flooded his comments section with requests of collaborating with the BB13 star. 

The first teaser of the song will be out on Friday at 3 pm. It is said that the song is a soulful heartbreak number and the actors have shot for the teaser video separately at their homes during the lockdown. There are planning to shoot a proper video once the lockdown is lifted. Check out the poster here-

Jassie Gill first met Shehnaaz when he entered Bigg Boss 13 with co-star Kangana Ranaut for the promotions of his first Bollywood film Panga. The singer interacted with her and also danced with her while in the house. On the other hand, Shehnaaz had become emotional on seeing him. Their chemistry was much admired by the fans and later, Jassie Gill supported her during his concerts as well.

On a related note, Shehnaaz Gill and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's first song after the show, Bhula Dunga, has broken many records. Sung by Darshan Rawal, it has become the most-commented Indian song with over 1 million comments. Recently, Shehnaaz shared a BTS video from the shoot of the song and broke the internet. It showed her getting cozy with Sidharth while shooting romantic scenes. Check out the video here.

#BTS #BhulaDunga❤️

Watch Bhula Dunga here-

 

X