Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track: Kartik Aaryan borrows essence of Akshay Kumar's original song

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track featuring Kartik Aaryan is out. The song borrows the essence of Akshay Kumar's original song from the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. If the original is better or not, is a debatable topic, however, one cannot deny that Kartik has given another viral hook step to Instagramers. By the first look, the song appears to be a trendy number that has the potential of going viral on Instagram reels. This refreshing rendition is crooned by Neeraj Shridhar, music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, new antara lyrics penned by Mandy Gill (Jam8) and new antara melody composed by Pritam.

The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani, is a sequel to the hit 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which was filmed by Priyadarshan, and was itself a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu' directed by Fazil, who is the father of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa", a Hindi remake of 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu" featuring Mohanlal, largely played out as a horror comedy before turning into a psychological thriller towards the climax.

This time around too, the film derives its horror and humour from the legend of Manjulika, who has become stronger over time and is back to seek vengeance after being locked for over a decade. However, in the sequel, which sees actor Kartik Aaryan in a role similar to that of Kumar, Bazmee said he wanted to turn things around.

"I was clear I didn't want to make a psychological thriller. If I had made it that way, there would have been direct comparisons.

When you watch this film, it will remind you of part one, but it isn't exactly similar. If I offer you the same film, what is the point in making a sequel? My film is basically a horror comedy. You will keep getting glimpses of the world but still be watching a new film," the filmmaker told PTI.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series with Murad Khetani. The film is set to bow in theatres on May 20.