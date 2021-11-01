Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZEE MUSIC COMPANY Bhai Ka Birthday: Take Salman Khan's bhangra & Ayush Sharma's desi moves to your dance floor

After the phenomenal success of an earlier released music number, 'Vighnaharta', the makers of Antim: The Final Truth are all set to rock the charts again with their new song 'Bhai Ka Birthday'. On Monday (November 1) the song starring Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma was released at Jaipur's Raj Mandir theatre. Sharing the song on Instagram, Salman wrote, "For all the brothers #BhaiKaBirthday gana coming out now..."

The song has been picturised on Aayush Sharma, a gangster in the film. Aayush shows some desi dance moves as he celebrates the birthday of the leader of his gang. The song's visuals look stunning and undoubtedly is a treat to watch, with all the celebration and whacky dance moves, courtesy choreographer Mudassar.

The music is sure to bring put the dancer in you, and the number will no doubt be the go-to party song, especially an anthem at the coming birthday parties in the country. The audience have got a new birthday song to play on the birthday occasions of their loved ones.

The song is composed by Hitesh Modak, with the background vocals by Sajid Khan. Additional programming by Ravi Basrur and choreography Mudassar.

Watch the full song here:

Both Aayush and Salman have undergone massive transformations for the film. The plot of the movie 'Antim' primarily revolves around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies.The dreaded gangster is played by Aayush Sharma whereas the role of a fierce cop is essayed by Salman Khan. A two-hero film, 'Antim' is based on the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana 'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. The film will release theatrically by Zee studios on November 26

Watch the trailer of the film here:

