Beyonce strips down to almost nothing for new cover, calls album beautiful journey of exploration

Beyonce has taken the Internet by storm with the new cover of her album Renaissance. The American singer, songwriter and actress, stripped down to almost nothing as she introduced her fans and followers to the album. she also gave a detailed description about Renaissance sharing how she wanted to build a safe space with it. Beyonce called it a beautiful journey of exploration adding that it is a place without judgment and free of perfectionism and overthinking.

She is seen sitting on a digitised sparkling horse with her hair open in the photo. Elaborating more about the album, she captioned it as, "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

'Say My Name' hitmaker Beyonce also reminded all her fans about the release date of her forthcoming sixth solo album, 'Renaissance' as July 29. The said album will feature dance and country-leaning tracks, reports 'Variety'. Country is not new terrain for Beyonce: 'Daddy Lessons', from 2016's 'Lemonade', is heavy on twang and was even covered by the Chicks (then known as the Dixie Chicks).

The album will also see contributions from hit songwriter Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote her 2008 hit 'Halo' as well as hits for Adele, Taylor Swift, the Jonas Bros. and his own group, 'OneRepublic'. In addition, Raphael Saadiq is also involved in the project.

Beyonce has released four albums since her blockbuster 2016 outing 'Lemonade' although none of them are full Beyonce solo albums. In 2018, she dropped 'Everything Is Love' a tag-team with husband Jay-Z under the name The Carters; in April of 2019, she released 'Homecoming', an album of her galvanising 2018 headlining performance at Coachella, for which she was accompanied by a full marching band (which was also released as a Netflix special as part of a $60 million deal; and that summer she followed with 'The Lion King: The Gift', a companion album to the Disney film that featured several new songs from her.

--with agency inputs