Bechari song: Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal’s chemistry wins fans' hearts | WATCH

Fans hail Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal's performance of 'Bechari' songs

Fans are going crazy over the Bechari song video featuring Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal. The song is sung by Afsana Khan who was also a part of Bigg Boss 15 with Karan. The song has been trending on Twitter ever since release and is getting many views and love from people all over.

The storyline of the Bechari song is about love and betrayal. In the music video, we see completely different avatars of Karan and Divya as Sultan Nawaz and his wife Shabo respectively. The song begins with the entry of the Sultan into his house. He finds all things shattered and broken. He later searches for his wife who has been kidnapped by the goons. The scene changes to a shady locale where women are being sold off in flesh trade. Watch the entire song to know if and how Sultan manages to rescue his wife and get her back home safely.

Both Divya and Karan enjoy a massive fan following. Their fans are showering Bechari song with loving comments.

Before Bechari song was launched, the makers and the cast shared its poster with the fans on Instagram. In the song posters, we see new avatars of the main lead Karan and Divya. Where Karan was wearing a black turban around his head and applied kohl on his eyes, Divya was also wearing a black dress and accessorised her hair with a golden headband.

The song is doing wonders in Afsana Khan’s magical voice. The lyrics of the song are written by Nirman and the music is composed by Gold Boy.