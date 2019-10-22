Have you heard? Bappi Da unites with Lady Gaga and Akon for a song

In what came as a surprise to many Indians, singer Lady Gaga tweeted in Sanskrit and wrote, "Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu.” People were left wondering as to why she did the same- well it seems the answer is here. Our very famous Bappi Da aka singer Bappi Lahiri has joined hands with the international singer along with Akon.

A report in Mumbai Mirror stated that the 66-year-old Indian singer has recorded two duets with the hit artists. Talking about the same, he told the portal, "Yes, two duets, with her singing in English and me in Hindi in my inimitable style. We are now waiting for the release to be greenlit, hopefully by the year-end. I also collaborated with Akon two months ago. That song should also be out soon."

He also opened up about the popular track Jimmy Jimmy which has also got a re-created version, thanks to Tech house wizard Jamie Jones and DJ duo The Martinez Brothers. The singer said, "The song took a long time to record because I introduced disco beats in Indian Antara, to come up with an innovative sound. I also experimented with a new singer, Parvati Khan. But see, almost four decades later, people around the world are still playing it as a rare tribute to an Indian composer. I’m overwhelmed and feel proud to be accorded this honour."

Hear the original song here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video