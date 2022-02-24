Akshay Kumar makes anti-heroic entry with Bachchhan Paandey’s evil ‘Maar Khayegaa’, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOVIEEWORLD7 Akshay Kumar

‘Maar Khayegaa’, the first song from the anticipated action-comedy, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role has been released. Introducing audiences to the deadly yet likeable gangster Bachchhan Paandey aka Akshay Kumar in the film, the song choreographed by Ganesh Acharya is fiery, fierce and up-tempo representing the protagonist’s personality. Composed and designed by Vikram Montrose, with vocals by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose and lyrics by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Azeem Dayani and Vikram Montrose.

‘Maar Khayegaa’ has been shot on a mega-canvas, describing Bachchhan Paandey’s persona. The song also takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar. The video was also shared by Akshay on his social media accounts. Take a look:

'Maar Khayegaa' was shot in a single day with over 300 dancers on a set constructed at Mumbai's Filmcity. Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ whose trailer recently opened to an overwhelming response, also stars an ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion of the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar had shared: "It's always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala (the film's producer). He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. 'Bachchhan Paandey' is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one."

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's action-comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey' is reportedly a remake of the 2014 Tamil runaway success 'Jigarthanda' and is set to release in cinemas on March 18.