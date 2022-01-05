Babul Da Vehda: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya melts hearts as she portrays pain of daughter during bidaai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/MB MUSIC Babul Da Vehda: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya melts hearts as she portrays pain of daughter during bidaai

Actor Divyanka Tripathi has come up with her first-ever music video titled 'Babul Da Vehda'. The new song is composed by Meet Bros and sung by Asees Kaur. The video features Divyanka sharing a close relationship with her father which is deeply expressed during her bidaai.

On featuring in the wedding track, Divyanka said, "When I first heard the song and video concept, there wasn't a reason for me to deny this. I fell in love with the melody and could connect with the song instantly. I am very happy to be a part of such a beautiful song By Meet Bros and sung by Asees Kaur. This is my first ever music video and I hope everyone loves the song as much as I do."

The actress has been sharing glimpses of her song on her social media for a long time now. Sharing the poster of the song she wrote, "Babul Da Vehda's" stunning bride beautifully captures the emotional roller coaster a bride and her family goes through on her journey to move on from her childhood home. Meet Bros are bringing a special tribute to brides around India with their new wedding ballad."

Asees Kaur, too, talked about the song. "It was a great experience to record this song, as the lyrics, the music and the concept of the piece made me feel so emotional. I have loved the song and I hope it gets lots of love. It's a special day and feeling for every girl and I hope we can cherish it with this song," she shared. 'Babul Da Vehda' is penned by Kumaar.

-with ANI inputs