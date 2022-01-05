Babul Da Vehda: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya melts hearts as she portrays pain of daughter during bidaai | WATCH

Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
Babul Da Vehda is a Punjabi track that features Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. It is an emotional number that portrays the journey of a young girl from childhood to her bidaai day. It has been sung by Asees Kaur and created by Meet Bros.

India TV Entertainment Desk
January 05, 2022
Actor Divyanka Tripathi has come up with her first-ever music video titled 'Babul Da Vehda'. The new song is composed by Meet Bros and sung by Asees Kaur. The video features Divyanka sharing a close relationship with her father which is deeply expressed during her bidaai. 

On featuring in the wedding track, Divyanka said, "When I first heard the song and video concept, there wasn't a reason for me to deny this. I fell in love with the melody and could connect with the song instantly. I am very happy to be a part of such a beautiful song By Meet Bros and sung by Asees Kaur. This is my first ever music video and I hope everyone loves the song as much as I do."

The actress has been sharing glimpses of her song on her social media for a long time now. Sharing the poster of the song she wrote, "Babul Da Vehda's" stunning bride beautifully captures the emotional roller coaster a bride and her family goes through on her journey to move on from her childhood home. Meet Bros are bringing a special tribute to brides around India with their new wedding ballad."

Asees Kaur, too, talked about the song. "It was a great experience to record this song, as the lyrics, the music and the concept of the piece made me feel so emotional. I have loved the song and I hope it gets lots of love. It's a special day and feeling for every girl and I hope we can cherish it with this song," she shared. 'Babul Da Vehda' is penned by Kumaar.

-with ANI inputs

