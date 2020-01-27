Ayushmann Khurrana expresses love for Jitendra with Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's first song Gabru

Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen starring opposite Jitendra Kumar Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana is sure to create buzz with anything he does. The first trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan created a strom and the trailer got over 28 million views in twpo days of its release As the actor is getting ready for the release of his next Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the makers have dropped the first song from the film. ‘Gabru’ song is a recreated version of Hunny Singh's superhit Punjabi track and Ayushmann's dance moves make it an all the more fun.

In the song, Ayushmann who plays Kartik in the movie dances at a wedding and showcases his love for partner Jitendra aka Aman.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Ayushmann who is known for his offbeat choices of role and films will be seen playing the character of a gay man. Talking about the choice of character, the actor said, " “It is an important film that had to be made and when I heard the narration, I was bowled over immediately with the impact it had on me. It’s funny, quirky, important from a social messaging point of view and it keeps one invested and engaged completely. It’s not every day that you find a film like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and I’m proud to be a part of this project.”

Ayushmann has been actively promoting the film and shared a behind the scene glimpse from the shoot of the film.

The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Gagroo. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.