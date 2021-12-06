Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Atrangi Re song Rait Zara Si: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar redefine love in emotional song

Atrangi Re is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ahead of its release the makers on Monday (December 06), dropped a soul-stirring track titled Rait Zara Si. The song is composed by award-winning music composer AR Rahman and is crooned by singers Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush the song gives a glimpse of a love triangle in the Aanand L. Rai film.

The song is sure to melt your heart as it depicts the love story of Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. From Sara being forcibly married to Dhanush and meeting her love interest Akshay Kumar the song unfurls several spectrums of the film. Sharing the song on social media, Sara wrote, "My heart keeps pounding | For a love that's bounding | Lag rahi hai ek alag hi pyaas si | Kyunki aagayi hai #RaitZaraSi. Song out now!"

Speaking about the music in the film, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “The music in the film celebrates India as we know it! It is a mind-blowing composition by A R Rahman and is a perfect example of north meets south. We hope you enjoy the music in the film!”

Excited about the launch of Rait Zara Si, filmmaker Aanand L Rai said, “Rait Zara Si is nothing but the soul of the entire Atrangi Re world. It’s the melody which touches the inner chord of emotions and feel, which Atrangi Re wants to express. Thank you Rahman sir, Irshad Saab and Arijit Singh for creating this heart-warming soul."

On November 29, Sara had announced the first track of the film 'Chaka Chak.' The track is set against the backdrop of the engagement of Dhanush's character and features Sara dancing to the fusion of a folk and classical tune. Announcing the song release on her Instagram, she shared the video and wrote, "Bihar Ki chori ka nikla Gaana Ab har shaadi par yahi bajana Guarantee majaa aana #ChakaChak Out now (link in bio) #AtrangiRe streaming from 24th December on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."

Atrangi Re has been winning praises ever since the trailer of the film was dropped. 'Atrangi Re' marks the second collaboration between Aanand L. Rai and Dhanush after their highly successful 'Raanjhanaa'. The film produced by T-Series, Cape Of Good Films and Colour Yellow Productions, and written by Himanshu Sharma, is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.