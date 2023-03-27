Ashish Sharma turns producer, announces five projects under his banner Mad Motion Pictures

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ashish Sharma turns producer, announces five projects

Ashish Sharma, who founded Mad Motion Pictures in 2014 with a vision of producing some really good content in the entertainment industry, has set on a journey as a producer. After releasing his first Punjabi film Karma Di Khed, he wanted to produce some good music videos. He joined hands with Bollywood director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi for five music videos and took the leap into the music world.

Ashish Sharma’s first music video Tumhe Mere Liye Hi Banaya Hai released with a great response. It also marked the debut of social media star Abraz Khan and Marathi actress Priyanka Raut. The song grabbed many eyeballs and the appreciation of the fans, Now, Sharma is all geared up for the rest of four brand new music videos titled Tum Bhi Pachtaoge, Khwaab, Adhoori and Bani Tu Mere Layi.

Talking about the future projects, Ashish Sharma confirmed saying, “Yes, it’s a deal of five grand music videos with our director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi who is like a brother to me. Our first music video Tumhe Mere Liye Hi Banaya Hai has become a big hit. Now next one is Khwaab sung by Shubhnakit Sharma. It features Mansi Yelane & Riya Gupta and is releasing on March 29 on the official YouTube channel DS Creations Music."

He added, "After this, our third song is Tum Bhi Pachtaoge sung by Utkarsa Saxena featuring Mohd Sharia, Prajakta Dusane and Faraz Mehndi. The fourth song is Adhoori sung by Afsana Khan followed by the fifth one - Bani Tu Mere Layi sung by Utkarsh Saxena which again features Mohd Sharia whereas the hunt for the leading lady is on.”

