Image Source : ARIJIT SINGH Arijit Singh's first concert post COVID19 pandemic broke record of ticket sales

Indian singing sensation Arijit Singh is going to perform a live concert for the first time since the covid-outbreak on November 19 at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena, the largest indoor entertainment venue in the Middle East and he is already setting ticket sales records. This will be his first concert after five years in Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s forefront leisure and entertainment destinations, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Portfolio Managing Events, a leading global event company around the world.

While the soulful crooner Arijit Singh is busy rehearsing relentlessly for his first concert post-pandemic, meanwhile the response of the fans has been tremendous. The concert broke all sales records in the Middle East and exceeded all expectations for organisers to announce the launch of "World’s First Entertainment Cryptocurrency- PME PROTOCOL" on the same day as Arijit Singh’s concert.

Talking about the event, Arijit Singh stated, “I am humbled when I heard the news and it also gives hope to the music industry. I am grateful and very happy to bring back some joy and fun to my audience through my music. I look forward to hitting the stage and continuing entertaining my fans.”

“This concert is going to exceed all the expectations of the audiences. We’re excited to bring back Arijit and it couldn’t get better to launch the World’s First Entertainment Cryptocurrency on the same day. It is high time that the Entertainment industry had its one Cryptocurrency. It is a gateway for its account holders to purchase tickets, engage artists and also benefit from free Concert entry if they are a PME PROTOCOL Wallet Holder”, added Salman Ahmed, one of the founding members of the Portfolio Managing Events.

While Arijit Singh is exceptionally popular in the Indian and Middle Eastern communities living in Abu Dhabi, it is also a good start for people to return to live music concerts maintaining social distancing protocols.