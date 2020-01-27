Image Source : INSTAGRAM AR Rahman meets Maroon 5's PJ Morton, shares photos from Grammys 2020

Music legend AR Rahman made his presence felt at the 62nd Grammy. The musician is at the biggest music night and has been treating fans with pictures and videos from the event. The Grammy-winning singer-composer shared some of his favourite moments from the evening on Instagram. He posted a picture with PJ Morton from the popular band Maroon 5, who won a gramophone trophy for Best R&B Song for Say So. He also shared his own slo-mo video before gracing the red carpet. Check out his posts here-

AR Rahman is accompanied by his son Ameen. Last year, the musician took his daughter Raheema to the grand event. The ceremony is being held at Staples Center in Los Angeles and like every year, it will recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the year.

Meanwhile, a few hours before the Grammys, Kobe Bryant’s death news hit hard. Host Alicia Keys paid tribute the basketball legend and Lizzo began her performance by dedicating it to him. Bryant lost his life in a helicopter crash as he was flying with his daughter to a sports academy that was holding youth basketball tournaments when the incident happened. AR Rahman also remembered Kobe Bryant with a glimpse of the tribute speeches from the Grammys.

For the unversed, AR Rahman has won two Grammy Awards in 2010 - Best Compilation Soundtrack for a Motion Picture (for Slumdog Millionaire) and Best Motion Picture Song (for Jai Ho). He has also won two Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire in 2009.

