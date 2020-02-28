Angrezi Medium Song Nachan Nu Jee Karda: Radhika Madan grooves like Michael Jackson in the peppy track

Ever since the announcement of the film Angrezi Medium, the fans have been quite excited about each and every detail of the film that stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. The trailer has already impressed everyone which tells the story of a father who would go to any extent to send her daughter abroad for further studies. After winning our hearts over through the trailer, the makers have now released the first song of the film titled Nachan Nu Jee Karda today that happens to be a quirky peppy number.

The song showcases the 'bitiya' aka Radhika grooving in what seems like a school backdrop. She shows her cool dance moves and aces the signature steps of various celebrities including Michael Jackson, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh, among others. The foot-tapping music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while it has been originally composed by AS Burmy and KS Burmy. The song happens to be a recreation of a Punjabi track whose music is by A.S. Burmy & K.S. Burmy. The new song has been crooned by Romy & Nikhita Gandhi.

Angrezi Medium that happens to be the sequel of hit 2017 film, Hindi Medium is slated tor release on March 13, 2020. However, Irrfan will not be promoting the film owing to his health conditions. Talking about his decision, Radhika in an interview said, "His message got everyone emotional. At the end of the day, it is his film. He is Irrfan Khan, his work speaks for himself, he doesn't need to be physically present."

The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 20 but was preponed. Talking about the same, the producer Dinesh Vijan said, "Angrezi Medium is so special in so many ways but unfortunately Irrfan is unable to promote owing to his treatment. But what’s amazing is how so many from the industry have rallied in our support. Karan (Johar) has shown unconditional camaraderie and been so magnanimous by exchanging his release date of Gunjan Saxena and taken my Roohi Afza release date of April 24. Apart from my gratitude, it’s just heartening to see everyone in the industry support each other... I know this spells a positive change of how we will flourish and coexist in the future. On March 13, Angrezi Medium will release, and on June 5, 2020 Roohi- Afzana."

Check out Nachan Nu Jee Karda's video here:

Meanwhile, check out the trailer of Angrezi Medium here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries