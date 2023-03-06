Aneri Vajani and Tushar Khanna's new song ‘Awaaz’ directed by Dhruwal Patel unveiled | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aneri Vajani and Tushar Khanna's new song ‘Awaaz’

Director Dhruwal Patel has brought us a brand new song, "Awaaz," that will thwack your heart with its powerful energy and lyrics. This newly released music video narrates the story from a darker side. It relays the abusive behavior that some people share in some bonds and how they don't say anything about it. Though the word Awaaz means voice, in such a situation, people don't raise their voices. This song is about the courage, patience, and gallantry of all those people who have or are fighting an abusive relationship.



Director Dhruwal Patel is extremely delighted with the release of the music video. He said: "I know most of us, having been abused in some way or another, believe that our voices are not heard and we are not believed. But this song is a great reminder that we all have a voice, and even if one may think that it's not heard by anyone else, someone is always listening."



The music video features Aneri Vajani and Tushar Khanna. While soul-touching lyrics are penned by BadAsh, the song is sung in the melodious voice of Mamta Sharma. The music is by BadAsh, and the song is directed by Dhruwal Patel & Jigar Mulani. Awaaz is released on the official YouTube channel of Zee Music Company.

"I'm glad to be a part of this music video. All the artists are amazing, and their skills are truly impressive. The way and the dedication with which they have contributed to this song have made it even more wonderful. It was an incredible experience to work on such a heart-touching story with such skilled artists," says Dhruwal Patel.Dhruwal has already worked as a director and DOP for Darshan Raval's recently released song, 'Piya Re'. Besides that, his other work also includes Ishq Hua, Saali Lage, Tu Hi Toh Hai, Kitna Pyara Naam Hai Tera, and many more. He has many exciting projects looming over the horizon.

