American Music Awards 2022: Watch AMAs LIVE on Lionsgate Play; know premiere date & time in India

American Music Awards 2022: Celebrating the prolific talent and top chartbusters in music, the world’s largest fan-voted award show, the “2022 American Music Awards” (AMA) are back. Hosted by Wayne Brady, award-winning actor, producer and musician will take center-stage to usher in music’s hottest night of the year, featuring show-stopping performances and exciting moments highlighting music’s biggest names.

American Music Awards 2022 date and time India

The awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on ABC and stream live on Lionsgate Play in India on November 21, 2022, (6:30 AM IST to 9:30 AM IST). The acclaimed awards will also stream on Lionsgate Play in Malaysia (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon) and the Philippines (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon).

AMA's 2022 LIVE stream online in India

Lionsgate Play will be taking the South-East Asian audience a step closer to the 2022 AMA as the official streaming partner of television’s most-awaited musical night. Bringing the coveted awards LIVE for the first time on the platform, Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President, Lionsgate, said, “We continue to build on our commitment to bring global entertainment to the local audience – keeping this in mind we are thrilled to LIVE stream the 50th show of the American Music Awards exclusively across three territories - India, Malaysia and the Philippines. Viewers across these regions can expect a vibrant night with a powerful line-up of performances with the biggest names– from pop, rap, R&B to K-Pop and more. This will definitely be an event to remember, and we at Lionsgate Play are looking forward to streaming it LIVE for the fans.”

What will happen at American Music Awards 2022?

Wayne Brady, award-winning actor, producer and musician on hosting the AMA's this year. Global superstars that span across generations and genres, including Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D, P!NK, Tems, and Wizkid will be seen performing at the 2022 AMA. Yola will take the stage for never-before-seen musical performances and first-ever collaborations as well as perform the American Music Awards SONG OF SOUL, which spotlights an emerging, mission-driven artist that has inspired change and invoked social justice through their lyrics.

The legendary singer-songwriter Lionel Richie will be bestowed with the esteemed ‘Icon Award’ in recognition of the global influence his music has had over the years. To end the night on a high note, multiple international superstars such as Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd will battle it out for the night’s biggest honour, Artist of the Year. The “2022 American Music Awards” winners are voted entirely by fans.

