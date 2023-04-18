Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALISETHI Ali Sethi gets Raja Kumari to croon viral hit ‘Pasoori’ at Coachella 2023 |WATCH

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari got together on stage to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. At the prestigious music festival, the duo entered the stage and performed Pasoori.

“What we can’t do over there, we can do over here...all kinds of forbidden love represented here today,” Ali Sethi said on stage after their performance. Ali Sethi and Raja Kumari, then, delighted the audience and crooned the song again.

Ali Sethi dropped photographs and videos from the music festival on Sunday. Ali showed a glimpse of the artist's green room in the carousel post. Before the main concert, he even posed with Raja Kumari. In one of the videos, concertgoers are dancing to Ali's popular song Pasoori, and Raja Kumari jammed alongside Ali, making for an unforgettable performance. Ali captioned the photo, "(rose emojis) @coachella @therajakumari."

Ali Sethi had a fantastic 2022 after collaborating on the blockbuster Coke Studio Pakistan track 'Pasoori' with Shae Gill, which catapulted them to unprecedented fame. The song was the most searched music on Google in 2022. He had multiple hits, including 'Ranjish Hi Sahi,' 'Chan Kithan,' 'Ishq,' and 'Chandni Raat,' among others.

Ali Sethi is well-known for his classical and folk music. He has multiple albums to his credit, including The Bitter Sweet and Jhoom. He has also worked with other musicians and performed at music events all around the world.

