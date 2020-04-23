Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar dedicates special version of Kesari song Teri Mitti to corona warriors. Watch teaser video

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has been actively coming forward to help the daily wage workers amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic. Not is he just providing financial aid, the actor has been showing his gratitude to the corona warriors in every way he can. After proving PPE kits and other useful equipment, Akshay has shared the teaser of a special song dedicated to the health workers on the frontline of COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has come up with a special version of the song Teri Mitti, from his film Kesari, to show his gratitude to the doctors and policemen working selflessly during these testing times.

Sharing the teaser video, Akshay wrote that the corona warriors are the heroes who are supporting us in the time of need. he also compares doctors to the soldiers who are fighting a hard battle wearing white coats. Kesari producer Karan Johar also shared the teaser and wrote, "They are fighting to keep us safe and for that, we are forever grateful. A tribute from our hearts to theirs." The song will be out on Friday at 12:30 pm. Check out the teaser here-

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had paid tribute to Mumbai Police, thanking them for their service amid coronavirus pandemic. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video thanking them. He wrote, "Name : Akshay Kumar City : Mumbai ...Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se... Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou"

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has extended his helping hand to support the making of masks and rapid testing kits to combat the novel coronavirus. Earlier, the actor was one of the first few celebrities who donated to PM Modi's CARES fund to help the daily wage earners. He donated Rs 25 crore for the people and then, he donated another Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist in making masks, PPEs and rapid testing kits.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was busy shooting for his next film Bachchan Pandey before the outbreak of coronavirus forced the industry to stop work. The actor an interesting line-up of films in the future like Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb and Bell Bottom.

