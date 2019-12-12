Ajay Devgn, Kajol's celebration song Maay Bhavani from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will energize your soul

Depicting the love for folk music, the makers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior showcase the festivities going on during the festival of Shimga in the newly launched song from the film titled Maay Bhavani. The celebratory song depicts the entire village coming together to welcome the idol of their deity in the palkhis. It featured the lead pair Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji) and Kajol (Savitribai) in celebration mode and also showcase their chemistry as husband and wife.

Talking about the song, it has been composed by Ajay-Atul, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghosal and penned by Swanand Kirkire. Sharing the song, Ajay wrote on Twitter, "#MaayBhavani out now: http://bit.ly/MaayBhavani #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior." Have a look:

Just yesterday, the actor shared a teaser of the song and wrote, "Ek veer yoddha ki sabse badi taaqat uska parivaar hai! Witness it with #MaayBhavani, out tomorrow: http://bit.ly/Tanhaji-MaayBhavaniTeaser #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior."

Talking about the song, the director of the film Om Raut said in an interview, “Marathas are known for their rich culture. Maay Bhavani is a special song where you will see Tanhaji celebrating Shimga, which also marks an important moment in his life.”

Ajay, during the trailer launch event of the film, revealed his feelings about working with his wife on the screen and said, "I don't know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won't be able to differentiate."

"Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" also features Saif Ali Khan, Jagapathi Babu and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles. The Unsung Warrior' is set to hit the theatres on January 10. Watch the trailer here:

