After BTS ARMY demands legal action, 'Tomorrow' makers react to using V and Jungkook's real info

BTS ARMY was furious with the makers of the popular K-drama 'Tomorrow' after they mentioned the real names and birth dates of BTS members Kim Taehyung aka V and Jeon Jungkook in the list of people who are dead. The particular scene led to a huge uproar on social media with fans demanding legal action against the show starring Rowoon, Kim Hee Seon, and Lee Soo Hyuk. Now, the makers of 'Tomorrow' have finally reacted to the same and issued a clarification.

Responding to BTS ARMY's outrage, the 'Tomorrow' makers told Newsen, as per Soompi that the real names and birth date mentioned in the scene was actually a random combination of names and numbers. "The birth dates on the list are simply a combination of numbers, and there are no other intentions behind them," the statement read.

For those unversed, a scene in the Kdrama Tomorrow, that airs on MBC, used the real names of the BTS singers Kim Taehyung and Jungkook with a little twist for a scene with the 'registry of entering the dead'. The list mentioned BTS member V's real name 'Kim Tae Hyung', however, the birth year was changed from 1995 to 1971. The birth date mentioned read '1971.12.30'. On the other hand, while Jeon Jungkook's name wasn't mentioned in the list, his birth date was.

Fans weren't happy about it and demanded legal action against the show. They even called it 'disgusting'.

BTS, consisting of members called RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, has been making waves in the Kpop world and making new records in popularity. They are easily the most famous Kpop band yet. BTS ARMY is currently waiting for their next album 'Proof' which will be released on June 10. Big Hit Entertainment has been sharing little sneak peeks about what went into the making of the anthology album and what was the inspiration for the members