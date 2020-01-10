Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani’s jaw-dropping chemistry in Malang song Chal Ghar Chalen is a crime to miss

Image Source : YOUTUBE Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani’s jaw-dropping chemistry in Malang song Chal Ghar Chalen

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s chemistry has been making waves on the internet ever since the trailer of Malang dropped on YouTube. While the trailer had just a few snippets of their romantic scenes, the makers have treated fans with the first song from Malang which is all about the couple’s passionate love in the film. The song Chal Ghar Chalen has popped on the internet and netizens are already drooling over handsome hunk Aditya and the charm Disha Patani has exuded.

Sung by everyone’s favorite Arijit Singh, Chal Ghar Chalen is the soul-stirring number from Malang that gives an insight into how Aditya and Disha’s characters fall deeply in love with each other. The song has been composed by Mithoon and written by Sayeed Quadri. Check out the song here-

Directed by Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2 fame Mohit Suri, Malang is an romantic thriller also starring Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles. Previously in an interview, Mohit said, "With Malang, I am essentially returning to the genre I enjoy the most. It will be intense, edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me."

The film was earlier set to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day but it was preponed to February 7, 2020. Malang will also mark Aditya Roy Kapur's second collaboration with director Mohit Suri.

