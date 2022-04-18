Acharya's Bhale Bhale Banjara OUT: Father-son duo Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan outshine in peppy song

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHIRANJEEVI Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Actor Ram Charan unveiled a peppy number titled 'Bhale Bhale Banjara' from his upcoming film Acharya, in which he shares screen space with his father Chiranjeevi. "Undoubtedly a memorable song for me. Words can’t explain the joy and honour of dancing along with my Appa, my #Acharya @KChiruTweets garu (sic)," Charan tweeted. Composed by Mani Sharma, the song is written by lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry and is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Rahul Sipligunj. The track has Ram Charan stealing the show from his megastar dad.

Chiranjeevi, too took to his social media handles, wrote, "A memorable song for me. Happy to tap my feet with my energetic @AlwaysRamCharan for #BhaleBhaleBanjara. Hope I dominated him with my grace".

But, all that megastar's fans are talking is about how Ram Charan has easily outperformed his father, the legendary actor Chiranjeevi. Both the heroes dressed in full black attire play comrades who protect the holy regions in the forest. The theme of the song goes quite well with the lyrics and the choreography. ALSO READ: Is Kajal Aggarwal DROPPED from Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya? Here's what we know

As Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan sizzle in a very composed and stylized manner, the steps for 'Bhale Bhale Banjara' have been kept classy. Sekhar Master choreographed it beautifully, and the duo's combined screen space adds vibe to the single song released by the makers of 'Acharya'.

Meanwhile, 'Acharya,' shows Ram Charan as the protector of the sacred land of Dharmasthali, which serves as a link between the holy land and a divine river. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Agarwal as the female leads. Set to be released on April 29, Acharya garnered a lot of attention following the release of the trailer and now its song.

