RD Burman Death Anniversary: 5 evergreen hits of 'Pancham Da' you can hear on loop

RD Burman or Pancham Da, as he was fondly known as, left a huge impact in the Hindi film music scene from the 1960s to 1990s. His biggest hits and major work was with his wife Asha Bhosle, Gulzar and Kishore Kumar. His sister-in-law Lata Mangeshkar also lent her voice to many of his memorable tunes. Once one of the busiest and most successful composers in the film industry, Pancham Da had to struggle to get work in the later years of his career. His resurgence came when Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial 1942: A Love Story released in 1994, but unfortunately he was no longer alive to see all the praise coming his way.

On the occasion of his death anniversary, we tune into his biggest hits that sound refreshing even today. His compositions are a masterclass for any aspiring musician.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh

A part of Pancham Da's posthumous music album 1942: A Love Story, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh is a melodious song which beautifully captures the essence of one-sided romance and innocence of first love. The song is sung by Kumar Sanu and remains one of the biggest hits of the playback singer's career.

Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi

This song is part of another award-winning and noteworthy music albums from the discography of Pancham Da. It featured in 1983 film Masoom in which music played a very integral role in forwarding the emotional narrative of a marriage that is on the rocks with little children at the centre. The songs elevated the storytelling to greater heights and such was the genius of Pancham Da.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

The hit song was one of the many Kishore Kumar and Pancham da collaborations that are still played and loved. The track was picturised on 'King of Romance' Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja and was part of Mere Jeevan Saathi. The soundtrack of the film became a huge blockbuster upon release. The music was one of the main reasons for the film's mega success. Chala Jata Hoon from the same film was also a big success and was sung by Kishore Kumar.

Bahon Mein Chale Aao

From another sussessful music album of Pancham Da's, Bahaon Mein Chale Aao is one of his most revisted classics. It was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and became an instant hit. The music was the film's biggest USP and other memorable songs from the film are Meri Bheegi Bheegi Si and Aaj Ki Raat Koi Aane Ko Hai.

Zindagi Ke Safar Mein

The film Aap Ki Kasam had a couple of memorable and upbeat songs like Jai Jai Shiv Shankar and Suno Kaho Kaha Suna, but the stand out track was Zindagi Ke Safar Mein in the voice of Kishore Kumar. It is picturised on a dejected Rajesh Khanna and conveys the emotions of devastation beautifully.

While it is impossible to pick a out a favourite from Pancham Da's longlist of mega hits, which one do you like the most?