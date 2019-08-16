This picture of Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire, read deets inside

Image Source : INSTAGRAM This picture of Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire

The internet today, is totally smitten by a picture of Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi where the two are seen sharing some mushy moments. Before you get your thinking cap on, let us tell you that Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi are coming together for a music video titled Pachtaoge. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the duo shot for the Arijit Singh number in Shimla in June. Now, their first look from Pachtaoge is out. Directed by Arvindr Khaira, 'Pachtaoge' will showcase love and betrayal.

A still from the song has been released by the makers and fans can't keep calm. Take a look:

Talking about the song, Nora had said, ''I'd been waiting for such opportunities as I have always wanted to be an actress”. Vicky was also all praises about Nora. "She’s a person who radiates positivity and we had a lot of fun shooting with her. When I heard the song for the first time, I was hooked and played it on loop for the longest time," he said

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has his hands full with plump projects. After the success of URI: The Surgical Strikes earlier this year, he currently has projects like Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, Sardar Udham Singh, the Sam Maneckshaw biopic and Takht, in his kitty.

As far as Nora is concerned, the 27-year-old is currently working on Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D. The film will release next year.

