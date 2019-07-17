Neha Kakkar breaks the internet with her latest Sorry song, video with Maninder Buttar goes viral

Image Source : YOUTUBE Neha Kakkar breaks the internet with her latest Sorry song

Neha Kakkar is undoubtedly the most successful and loved Bollywood singer today. She enjoys such a huge fan base that every time she comes up with a new video, fans make sure they make it an instant Blockbuster. On Tuesday, the hit singer released another song with Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar called Sorry song. The moment this song hit YouTube, Neha Kakkar’s fans flooded it with millions of views and comments. Within a few hours of the release of the Sorry song, it has earned 4 million views on YouTube.

Neha Kakkar’s latest song shows a cute love story between the singer and Maninder Buttar which is much-admired by the fans. Not just the peppy beats and lyrics, the song has also attracted a lot of attention because of Neha Kakkar’s killer dance moves. Neha Kakkar is not just a brilliant singer but loves to dance and act as well. Her dance moves often break the internet and people go crazy about her.

Watch the video of her latest Sorry song here-

For the unversed, Neha Kakkar started her singing career as a contestant on the singing reality show Indian Idol, however, she couldn’t make it to the finals. On the other hand, she is the only singer in the world who became the judge on the same reality show in which she participated. Neha Kakkar judhes Indian Idol 10 along with Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani. Fans much loved the singer as the judge on the reality show and she even revealed her relationship with Himansh Kohli on the same show. Soon after she announced her relationship with Himansh, the duo broke up.

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli’s break up turned ugly when the singer posted many depressing posts on Instagram. On the other hand, Neha Kakkar has now moved on from her break up and his giving back to back blockbuster song. She just released another chartbuster O Saki Saki, which is a recreated rendition of the Musafir film’s song. Nora Fatehi has once again flaunted her killer moves on the recreated song and managed to win over the hearts of people yet again.

