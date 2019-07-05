Image Source : INSTAGRAM Khandaani Shafakhana: Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty burn the dance floor on ‘90s track Sheher Ki Ladki remake

Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty are all set to make your groove on the dance floor with their latest song Sheher Ki Ladki which is the remake of '90s film Rakshak starring Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor and we even witnessed a cameo by Raveena Tandon. This song was adapted for Shilpi Dasgupta's debutante directorial Khandaani Shafakhana.

The song was released on Thursday evening and within a few hours became a hit among the netizens. The song features rapper-singer Badshaah with a special appearance from Diana Penty, Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty. Music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has been sung by Badshah, Tulsi Kumar, Abhijeet, and Chandra Dixit.

Diana Penty took to her Instagram handle to announce the release of the song and wrote, "Swag mera desi, par hu main sheher ki! #SheherKiLadki out now! #KhandaaniShafakhana Link in bio. @aslisona @fukravarun @badboyshah #AnnuKapoor @suniel.shetty @officialraveenatandon @tulsikumar15 @tanishk_bagchi @arvindrkhaira @priyanshjora @shilpidasgupta @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @mriglamba #MahaveerJain @gautam.m1 @khandaanishafakhana"

Joining the bandwagon and remaking '90s song, Badshah has written rap portions for himself for the remake. The makers wanted to keep the nostalgia element in the track so they roped in Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon. Diana Penty can be seen grooving and showcasing her flawless moves. Check out the music video.

The filmmakers have already released one song from the film called Koka. The song has already crossed 19 million views on YouTube and has managed to make the audience whirl. The song is sung by Jasbir Jassi, Badshah and Dhvani Bhanushali.

Based in Hoshiarpur, the film features Sonakshi as a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl who loves her family and will go to any extent to see them happy even if she has to sacrifice her dreams. She takes over her dead uncle's sex clinic. Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, and Varun Sharma will be seen in the lead.

Khandaani Shafakhana is presented by T-Series. The film was initially releasing on July 26 but the makers decided to postpone to August 2 in order to avoid the clash with Prakash Kovelamudi's Judgemental Hai Kya.