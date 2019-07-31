Jabariya Jodi latest song: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra groove to wedding song Macchardani

Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra groove to wedding song Macchardani

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have been keeping their fans on toes with their various appearances for the promotions of their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. The makers of the Bollywood film have released yet another peppy track called Macchardani and fans have already gone crazy over it. Taking to her social media, Sidharth and Parineeti shared the video with their fans and introduced the song as the wedding song of the year. Parineeti wrote, “Make way for some #Jabariya style celebrations! The hatke wedding song of the year #Macchardani video out now.”

In the song, Parineeti and Sidharth Malhotra can be seen grooving to the high beats of the song Macchardani. The two are flaunting their kickass moves along with quirky expressions. The song has been sung by Vishal Mishra & Jyotica Tangri and is written by Raj Shekhar. Check out the song here-

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi was supposed to hit the theaters on August 2 but now it will hit the theatres on August 9. According to a press release issued by the makers, the decision was taken after considering the fact that there are too many releases on August 2 and many previously released films are having a good run at the box office.

