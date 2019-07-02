Avkash Mann enters domestic market with song Tere vaaste

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Avkash Mann's new single Tere Vaaste presented by Universal Music Group is out

Avkash Mann, son of popular Punjabi singer-actor Harbhajan Mann, says he feels blessed to begin his musical journey in the domestic market with a Punjabi song titled "Tere vaaste".

His international debut single, "Away", was well-received worldwide gaining a spot in the American Top 40.

"Tere vaaste" breaks the stereotype of a typical Punjabi song, giving the listeners a fresh tune. The song has an EDM vibrancy laced throughout with Avkash's powerful vocals complementing the heavy bass texture.

The song is produced by Rohan Malhotra, lyrics written by Harmanjeet with composition and vocals by Avkash.

Its music video was shot in Belgrade, Serbia. It captures the picturesque architecture and beautiful people of Europe.

"Music is a way of life. It's so constant in my life with all sorts of music, genres, and languages. I'm blessed to have this opportunity to begin my journey in the domestic market with a Punjabi song, which happens to be my mother tongue and which I have a legacy in," Avkash said in a statement.

"It's not just my father, my great grandfather was a poet and a singer as well; and carrying their legacy forward means a lot to me. With that in mind, I want to make music that's progressive, interesting and fun. That's my attempt to do something unique, something substantial for the industry and I'm extremely excited to partner with VYRL Originals for this journey," he added.

Excited about his son's song release, Harbhajan said, "Showcasing one's music and art to the world is every artist's dream and goal and this is especially beneficial and uplifting when they have a team that believes in them.

"When such true forces align, there is always a great outcome. Avkash is a young fresh talent aligning with VYRL Originals who believe in giving great exposure to young talent and new music and I am really excited for the world to witness new kinds of Punjabi music with this collaboration."

Excited about the release, Vinit Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Universal Music Group India, and South Asia, said, "Avkash is a trailblazing young artist who has the potential to appeal to audiences across geographies. Punjab has been the hotbed for non-film music, and we are happy to bring a clutter-breaking Punjabi track for fans of Punjabi music across the globe."