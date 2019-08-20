Image Source : YOUTUBE Dream Girl Dil Ka Telephone Song: Ayushmann Khurrana will tickle your funny bones in this peppy number

After the trailer and the first festive track Radhe Radhe, the makers have now released another song Dil Ka Telephone. In the new song, Ayushmann woos his clients as Pooja, the love line expert. The song is very humorous and catchy. We see him dancing to the tunes and it's amusing to see his expressions as he flirts with different characters. His charm seems to work equally well with men.

The director, Raaj Shaandilya gives us really interesting insights about the song fitting really well with the role of Ayushmann, "The song fits perfectly well in the narrative. Ayushmann's character; who lands a job in a female friendship call centre, talks to his listeners as Pooja, resolving their daily problems and becoming their virtual friend. While interacting with the callers, one of them asks Pooja to sing, that's when Ring Ring comes into play. We wanted them (the song's composers Meet Bros and lyricist Kumaar) to come up with the track that has fun lyrics and at the same time conveys the film's story."

The actor, who has always received praise for his unconventional choices, credited writers for coming up with the out-of-the-box ideas.

"When you come Mumbai, you create a certain perception in your mind because you've grown up on Hindi films. I thought Shah Rukh Khan's character in 'Kabhi Ha Kabhi Na' would be my dream role. Then I thought Aamir's character in 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' and even Amitabh sir's character in 'Shakti' was my dream role.

"I never thought I would arrive as a sperm donor and then do 'Dream Girl' or an 'Article 15'. The script writers today think ten steps ahead of perhaps what I can think. They surprise you with different characters," AyushmanN said at the trailer launch of the film.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and backed by Ekta Kapoor, Dream Girl is a Mathura-set comedy also featuring Annu Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh among others.

In the film, Ayushmann essays the role of a young man who has a credible talent of imitating female voice and plays female characters in Ramleela. He gets a job in an adult hotline, but things go haywire when customers, both men and women, fall for his alter ego 'Pooja' and start searching for the face behind the sultry voice.

