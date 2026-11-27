Movie Name: Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: November 27, 2026

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Genre: Family-Drama

Ye Prem Mol Liya is a film that sounds great on paper but even with enough conviction towards filmmaking, the movie cannot turn out to be all gold. However, this is where a filmmaker like Sooraj Barjatya comes into force. His way of movie direction makes Yeh Prem Mol Liya a complete film despite few hiccups.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari headline this family drama that questions traditional marriage conventions and makes a case for equality in relationships. Sooraj Barjatya's familiar storytelling has its moments, but a convenient screenplay and an idealised romance prevent the film from reaching its full potential.

Plot: A marriage that challenges convention

Sooraj Barjatya returns to the romantic family-drama space with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, a film that attempts to look at marriage through a slightly different lens. This time, the filmmaker's central question is not simply whether two people in love can convince their families to accept their relationship, but why marriage should require a woman to leave her home and adjust to an entirely new family in the first place.

The story follows Prem Mishra (Ayushmann Khurrana), an aspiring musician who meets Purva Solanki (Sharvari), a young woman deeply attached to her family and the responsibilities she carries towards them. Their relationship takes an unconventional turn when Prem decides that, after marriage, he and his family will move into Purva's home rather than expect her to leave everything behind.

What follows is an attempt to bring two contrasting families under one roof, while examining the expectations, adjustments and disagreements that come with such an arrangement.

Writing and Direction: An interesting thought, an uneven execution

The most interesting aspect of Yeh Prem Mol Liya is its central idea. Indian cinema has explored the expectations placed on women after marriage countless times, but rarely does a mainstream family entertainer turn the question around and ask why a man cannot make the same adjustment.

Barjatya deserves credit for placing this conversation within a familiar family-drama format. Questions around a woman's surname, her relationship with her parental home and the unequal expectations from a bride and a son-in-law give the film a relevant foundation. It also makes an effort to give the women in Purva's family their own identities instead of treating them merely as supporting characters in the couple's romance.

However, the screenplay does not always give these ideas the depth they deserve. Prem and Purva's romance moves rather quickly, with the film expecting the audience to accept their emotional connection without spending enough time developing it. Their decision to get married and subsequently bring their families together also feels more convenient than convincing.

Some conflicts appear to exist primarily to move the narrative towards its next emotional moment. Barjatya's fondness for dramatic conversations and family confrontations is familiar, but not every scene carries the same weight.

The first half, in particular, takes time to establish the characters and their relationship. While the second half finds stronger emotional ground, the writing occasionally relies on convenient developments and lengthy dramatic exchanges.

Acting: Ayushmann and Sharvari hold the film together

Ayushmann Khurrana steps into the familiar Prem territory with a character that demands warmth, sensitivity and a certain old-fashioned romantic charm. He brings sincerity to the role and makes Prem's willingness to challenge conventional expectations believable. His performance is particularly effective in the dramatic portions, although the character's almost flawless nature leaves limited room for complexity.

Sharvari, meanwhile, makes a strong impression as Purva. She brings a pleasant screen presence and holds her own in a film that gives her character considerable emotional and narrative importance. Her performance works best when Purva is standing her ground rather than simply responding to the decisions made around her.

The supporting cast adds considerable weight to the family dynamics. Anupam Kher brings warmth and conviction, while Swanand Kirkire gets some of the film's more emotionally charged moments. Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Geeta Agrawal Sharma and the rest of the ensemble contribute to the film's lived-in family atmosphere.

Technical Aspects: Music remains a major attraction

Himesh Reshammiya's music is among the film's stronger elements. The title track and Jhumka Patola are particularly memorable, while the devotional and Chhath-themed songs help establish the cultural setting of the story. Unlike several contemporary films that use songs largely as background montages, Yeh Prem Mol Liya gives music a more active place in its storytelling.

The cinematography by Manoj Kumar Khatoi and editing by Shweta Venkat Mathew serve the film's family-entertainer format. The visual treatment complements Barjatya's preference for colourful settings, elaborate family gatherings and emotional staging. However, the 173-minute runtime does make the film feel longer than necessary, particularly when the screenplay begins repeating its emotional arguments.

The Best Parts: A mainstream film willing to question tradition

The film works best when it moves beyond the romance and examines the unequal expectations that marriage places on men and women. Its central idea of a husband moving into his wife's home is simple but meaningful, especially because it challenges a practice that is rarely questioned in mainstream family cinema.

Some of the emotional exchanges involving the families also leave an impression. The film's courtroom sequences, Swanand Kirkire's emotionally charged moments and Anupam Kher's explanation of the toran ritual are among the portions that stand out.

There is also something refreshing about watching a mainstream Hindi film make room for family relationships, music and conversations without depending entirely on action or spectacle.

What Doesn't Work: Too idealistic to be convincing

The biggest limitation is that Prem is written as an almost impossibly understanding partner. His willingness to accommodate Purva's circumstances is admirable, but the film could have explored the disagreements and compromises involved in such a decision more honestly.

The romance also needed more breathing space. When two characters decide to spend their lives together, the audience needs to understand what draws them to each other beyond a few kind gestures. The film moves past this stage rather quickly.

Additionally, some of the emotional speeches become unnecessarily elaborate. The message is important, but repeating it through increasingly dramatic conversations does not always make it more effective.

Verdict: A relevant conversation wrapped in a familiar family drama

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is an earnest attempt by Sooraj Barjatya to revisit the family entertainer while questioning some of the traditions associated with marriage. Its central idea is relevant, its music is enjoyable and the supporting cast adds warmth to the proceedings.

However, the rushed romance, convenient writing and excessive idealism keep it from becoming the emotionally compelling film it wants to be.

It may appeal to viewers who enjoy Barjatya's brand of relationship-driven cinema, but those looking for a more layered and contemporary take on marriage might find the treatment a little too simplistic. The film has its heart in the right place; it just needed a sharper screenplay to make its point more effectively.

Rating: 3/5

Also Read:

Yeh Prem Mol Liya X Review: Here's what the internet has to say about Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari's film

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